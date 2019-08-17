As Owens (OI) Share Value Declined, Foundry Partners Upped Stake by $1.87 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 68,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 581,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.41M, down from 650,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Owens (OI) by 22.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 104,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 572,442 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, up from 468,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 2.03 million shares traded or 48.93% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade War Updates, CSCO Preview & Time to Buy RH Stock | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset Management holds 4.51% or 124,820 shares. 316,629 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Bokf Na reported 705,221 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 1.12 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Amg Trust Commercial Bank invested in 31,970 shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt Lc invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.17 million were accumulated by Rnc Capital Llc. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 0% stake. Bonness Enterp owns 2.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 79,700 shares. 917,836 are held by Columbus Circle Invsts. Partnervest Advisory Service Lc, a California-based fund reported 9,878 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.53% stake. Sol Cap Com reported 44,590 shares stake. Lesa Sroufe reported 5,811 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 43,618 shares to 165,780 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 64,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Sealed Air Will Probably Beat on Earnings, But That Wonâ€™t Save SEE Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Owens-Illinois’ Shares Plunged 22.5% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) CEO Andres Lopez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. Shares for $122,110 were bought by Williams Carol A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Lee Danner & Bass Inc accumulated 453,321 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 25,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd reported 38,038 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 131,000 shares. Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 300 shares. Private Mngmt Group reported 2.25% stake. Oarsman Cap Incorporated reported 2.19% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 50,935 shares. Sei Investments reported 8,969 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.03% or 32,200 shares. 612,925 are owned by Millennium Management Limited Company. California-based First Republic Inv Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 121,303 shares to 576,377 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 168,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,920 shares, and cut its stake in M/I Homes Inc Com (NYSE:MHO).