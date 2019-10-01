As Owens Illinois (OI) Share Value Declined, Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Decreased Position by $1.08 Million; As Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Stock Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Raised Its Position by $9.77 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Owens Illinois Inc (OI) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 63,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 241,537 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 304,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Owens Illinois Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 1.60 million shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76M, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.665. About 418,356 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Sees 2018 Rev $1.140B-$1.160B; 02/05/2018 – Endurance International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 13/03/2018 – Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. It’s a protracted probe that may be nearing its end. $EIGI (published 30-Jan); 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS SAYS DIRECTORATE OF INDUSTRIES, MAHARASHTRA GOVT ISSUED AN ELIGIBILITY CERTIFICATE TO CO; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Deep Cervical Flexor Muscle Endurance With Neck Position Sense and Body Balance; 07/05/2018 – Warriors Enhance Strength and Endurance with Veterans Charity; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL – DEALS IN PRINCIPLE CONTEMPLATE SETTLEMENT PAYMENTS BY CO EQUAL TO AMOUNTS CO RESERVED FOR CASES IN QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Manual Wheelchair Speed, Maneuverability, and Endurance and Community Access; 19/04/2018 – Constant Contact Survey Reveals New Insights on 2018 Small Business Strategy, Outlook and Priorities

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $128,850 activity.

More notable recent Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) At US$5.27? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (EIGI) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ADT (ADT) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Endurance International Group Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Edited Transcript of EIGI earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 12:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated reported 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,774 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 449,195 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). 11,682 were reported by Magnetar Finance Ltd Co. Warburg Pincus accumulated 3.96% or 52.56M shares. Regis Comm Lc accumulated 130,000 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 15,774 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. Moreover, Principal Inc has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI).

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Owens-Illinois (OI) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huawei, China Mobile eye Brazil’s Oi – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens-Illinois (OI) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Owens-Illinois (OI) PT Lowered to $9.50 at KeyBanc with Estimates Well Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 50,121 shares to 375,892 shares, valued at $189.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 695,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. 10,000 Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares with value of $122,110 were bought by Williams Carol A.