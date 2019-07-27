As Owens Ill (OI) Stock Value Declined, Spitfire Capital Has Lowered by $473,778 Its Position; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lowered Stake by $650,052

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 705,658 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,828 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 2,400 shares to 34,929 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.33% or 22,974 shares. 300 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca). The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 57,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 27,064 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Gru Inc reported 679,080 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Bernzott Capital Advisors invested in 3.17% or 1.38M shares. Strs Ohio reported 1.53M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 267,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,016 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Burney accumulated 10,855 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 23,541 shares. Bokf Na reported 12,095 shares.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AVX Corporation (AVX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OI Announces the Completion of Acquisition of Glass Packaging Facility in Mexico; Expands Presence in Growing Global Brands – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Have Dropped 49%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Best Blue Chip for Third Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 6,730 shares to 11,880 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Etfs (SCHA) by 4,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Small Cap Value Etf.