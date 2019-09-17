As Owens Ill (OI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Golub Group Increased Position; Waterstone Capital Management LP Boosted Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding by $414,000

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 18,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.43 million, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 1.56 million shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 311,567 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,806 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 11,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Elk Creek Prns Limited Company has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Waddell Reed Finance Inc reported 638,869 shares stake. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 22 shares. James Inv reported 6,925 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.01% or 11,574 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.68% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 5,236 shares. 8,762 were reported by Paloma Prns Mgmt Communications. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc reported 6,072 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 107,742 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. $60,766 worth of stock was bought by HELLMAN PETER S on Monday, August 5.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,064 shares to 233,155 shares, valued at $46.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,462 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).