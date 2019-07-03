As Owens Ill (OI) Market Valuation Declined, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Lowered by $727,218 Its Holding; Thomas White International LTD Raised Position in Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB)

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 23,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,651 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 75,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.31. About 209,093 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 40,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 443,983 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 27,899 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 383,051 shares. Fil Ltd owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Olstein Capital Management LP owns 387,837 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Numerixs Technology Incorporated has 20,942 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability owns 5,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.13% or 1.53M shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp invested in 0% or 82,888 shares. Blackrock accumulated 14.20 million shares. 266,671 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp. Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 5.87 million shares. James Incorporated invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 289,224 were reported by Swiss Commercial Bank.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.77 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OI’s profit will be $119.54 million for 5.69 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.98% EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 2,007 shares to 3,093 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,097 shares, and cut its stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (NYSE:SBS).