As Owens Ill (OI) Market Valuation Declined, Golub Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $318,767; Salzhauer Michael Continues to Hold Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 180.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 913,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.13M, up from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 13/04/2018 – Investors brush aside Russia concerns to pile into risk assets – BAML; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT BANK OF AMERICA EVENT; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 18,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.43 million, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 2.20M shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $122,110 was made by Williams Carol A on Monday, August 5.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 41,664 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 332,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,148 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).