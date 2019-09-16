As Owens Corning (OC) Stock Value Rose, Buckingham Capital Management Increased Holding; Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Primecap Management Company Lowered Its Position

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 5.88M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411.95 million, down from 5.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 5.52 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 24/04/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi April Inflation Expectations (Table); 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (OC) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 9,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 161,480 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40M, up from 152,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 701,069 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Basswood Mgmt Lc holds 455,534 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp accumulated 18,552 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 0.82% stake. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp reported 9,480 shares. Pnc Serv Group invested in 0% or 1,866 shares. 1.15 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. M&T Retail Bank Corp owns 4,676 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 14,390 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.11% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Asset Management One Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 52,246 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Captrust Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 100 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.09M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $811.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 439,314 shares to 291,177 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,361 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co Com Stk (NYSE:VMC).

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 1.36 million shares to 5.78 million shares, valued at $406.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 217,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyar Asset Inc stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kidder Stephen W reported 3,265 shares stake. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advisors Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,969 shares. Ameritas Prns owns 40,426 shares. Caxton Associates LP holds 172,559 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 1,897 shares. Pl Capital Ltd Liability reported 170,068 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 14,469 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 4.19 million shares. North Star Invest Management stated it has 7,708 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Terril Brothers Incorporated reported 322,903 shares. Family Mngmt reported 51,522 shares. 16,070 were accumulated by Markel. 182,867 were reported by Soros Fund Limited Liability. Smithfield Tru Communication holds 4,758 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.79 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.