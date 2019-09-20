As Owens Corning (OC) Share Price Rose, Meeder Asset Management Has Raised Position; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Price Declined, Philadelphia Trust Company Lifted Its Position by $414,020

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 2,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 42,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, up from 39,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.01. About 1.04M shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 387.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 7,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 9,201 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $537,000, up from 1,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.94. About 2.39M shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 118,851 shares to 9,196 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 116,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,716 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund Sa owns 12,077 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 24,160 shares. Advisors Asset invested in 0.01% or 7,765 shares. Jane Street Limited Com holds 0% or 36,389 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 14,265 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 1.15M shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 675,177 shares. Weiss Multi owns 20,000 shares. 1.94M were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Brandywine Global Investment Limited Company holds 0.1% or 247,731 shares in its portfolio. Brinker holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 10,092 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Pggm accumulated 651,000 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Owens Corningâ€™s (NYSE:OC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens Corning Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 18,490 shares to 201,193 shares, valued at $9.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,634 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.