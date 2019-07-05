As Owens Corning New (OC) Valuation Declined, Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; As Sunopta (STKL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Overbrook Management Has Trimmed Holding by $569,613

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 38.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 179,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 290,125 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 579,774 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 259,873 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.94M for 12.47 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,706 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 529,704 shares. Lodge Hill Cap Lc invested in 3.74% or 290,125 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 504,947 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited, California-based fund reported 38,015 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,425 shares. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.2% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Kepos LP reported 0.23% stake. British Columbia Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 30,012 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 64,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 74,617 shares. Botty Limited Company owns 500 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv holds 32,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Comm accumulated 350 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Owens Corning to Announce Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results on October 24 – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens Corning 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tupperware Brands, Lithia Motors, and Owens Corning Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares to 379,500 shares, valued at $28.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,286 shares to 526,772 shares, valued at $32.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 81,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 500 shares. Moreover, Domini Impact Invests Limited Liability Co has 2.67% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 50,308 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 227,893 shares. Sei Comm has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 5.76M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 277,280 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Art Advisors Ltd accumulated 20,988 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com owns 149,200 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt owns 90,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 1.71 million shares. Group One Trading LP holds 0% or 2,060 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 151,218 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 25,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 3.30 million shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 sales for $2.02 million activity. $267,750 worth of stock was bought by Hollis Richard Dean on Thursday, February 28. $215,440 worth of stock was bought by Ennen Joseph on Friday, May 10. 6,000 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $19,402 were bought by Briffett Derek. Gough Jeffrey also bought $26,999 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares. $71,411 worth of stock was bought by Duchscher Robert on Monday, March 4. The insider HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA bought $148,264.

More notable recent SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunOpta Down 36%, What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2015, Fool.com published: “Why MongoDB, SunOpta, and Centennial Resource Development Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) were released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “Sunopta Inc (STKL-Q) Quote – The Globe and Mail” published on November 15, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) CEO David Colo on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.