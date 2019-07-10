As Owens Corning New (OC) Valuation Declined, Gendell Jeffrey L Has Trimmed Its Position; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Value Declined While Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Decreased Holding

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 35,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 99,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 1.77M shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 4.48M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 26/04/2018 – CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $214 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts; 22/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Early Talks to Sell Boston-Area Casino Project to MGM; 12/05/2018 – Skift: MGM CEO Criticizes `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Owens Corning 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Owens Corning Declares Second-Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) by 825,000 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $28.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 41,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Sarasin & Partners Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 81,712 shares. Long Pond Cap LP owns 3.21 million shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp reported 141,359 shares. North Star Investment Corporation invested in 290 shares or 0% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 7.59 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.06% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 13,006 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 2.99 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Llc accumulated 0.74% or 16,084 shares. 38,015 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Ranger Inv Management LP owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 EPS, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.93 million for 12.01 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 245,160 shares to 340,150 shares, valued at $42.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Annaly Capital, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MGM Resorts International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM Resorts names new CFO, COO – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is MGM (MGM) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK had bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7. Another trade for 800,000 shares valued at $20.32M was bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap owns 12,389 shares. D E Shaw owns 65,673 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Shell Asset Management Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 959,100 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 1.96 million shares. Reilly Lc owns 2,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.03% stake. Cambridge Inv Research owns 20,883 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Corvex Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 28.09% or 15.69M shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 25,479 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 7.35M shares.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30M for 29.23 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.