As Owens Corning New (OC) Stock Rose, Park Presidio Capital Has Raised by $1.08 Million Its Position; S Muoio & Company Has Upped Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $546,000

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 23,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.48 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 234,349 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc reported 14.36 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 104,547 shares. 1,627 are held by Dynamic Mgmt. Price Michael F invested in 0.36% or 16,000 shares. 28 are owned by Gemmer Asset. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,288 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership holds 700,693 shares or 3.77% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 28,349 shares. Kellner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7.39% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 59,400 shares. 13,351 are held by Pinebridge L P. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company holds 2,127 shares. 4,553 are held by Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 1,759 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

