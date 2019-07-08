As Owens Corning New (OC) Stock Price Declined, Personal Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; Healthcare Trust Of America In (HTA) Market Value Declined While Cbre Clarion Securities Cut Stake by $28.93 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America In (HTA) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.83M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.32 million, down from 7.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Trust Of America In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 769,523 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 37.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 63,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 234,451 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05 million, up from 170,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 608,383 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,706 shares to 954,512 shares, valued at $40.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 65,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,606 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,939 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap Inc has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 8,829 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation owns 83,302 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Taylor Asset Inc invested in 2.02% or 65,900 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 229,161 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nomura holds 0% or 17,299 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 39,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,159 shares in its portfolio. Long Pond Cap LP holds 5.27% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 3.21 million shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd holds 0.37% or 961,064 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 13,183 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 6,925 shares.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About The Chemours Company (CC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Appoints Julian G. Francis as President and CEO and to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Owens Corning (OC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 2.09 million shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $70.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 220,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO).

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.09M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Sets Dates to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare Trust Of America: Truly Positioned For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cowen sees 19% upside in AstraZeneca in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Trust: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.