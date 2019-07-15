As Owens Corning New (OC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Raised Its Position; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Winslow Asset Management Has Cut Position

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 23,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.48 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 283,404 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, down from 96,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $204.61. About 9.02M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.13 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

