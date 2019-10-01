As Owens Corning New (OC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Redwood Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Stock Rose, Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $5.89 Million

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86 million, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 1.60M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.46 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.2. About 1.28M shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.20 million for 10.53 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

