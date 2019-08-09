As Owens Corning New (OC) Share Price Rose, Holder Park Presidio Capital Raised Position; Boeing Company (BA) Stock Declined While Highland Capital Management Decreased Position

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 23,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.48 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.04 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 1,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 56,925 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71M, down from 57,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman & Associate Inc holds 0.53% or 62,400 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 77,566 shares. Reilly Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). California-based Fin Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 651,787 shares. Citigroup reported 202,371 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 192,963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 32,980 shares. Kepos Capital Lp has 65,725 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Bluestein R H. Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 1.23 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 0.33% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Prudential has invested 0.03% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America owns 1,513 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 1.25M are held by Primecap Mgmt Ca. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rnc Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% stake. Cim Inv Mangement Inc invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Td Asset Incorporated holds 0.72% or 1.24 million shares. Mackenzie Fin, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 250,323 shares. Bender Robert And Associates invested in 4,512 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 1,867 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,622 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne accumulated 37,335 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 31,447 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Savings Bank And Trust Company has 2.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 55,409 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,707 shares stake. Country Club Na reported 0.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt In (EEM) by 7,274 shares to 45,234 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).