As Owens Corning New (OC) Market Value Rose, Lodge Hill Capital Lowered Its Stake; Polar Securities Has Lowered Position in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $4.92 Million as Share Price Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 38.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 179,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 290,125 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 1.89M shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 57,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 237,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, down from 294,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.66M shares traded or 40.28% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares to 196,869 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.19 million for 9.54 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 175,000 shares to 996,300 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (NYSE:CM) by 215,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC).

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29 million for 224.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

