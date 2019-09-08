As Owens Corning New (OC) Market Valuation Rose, Moore Capital Management LP Has Raised by $470,000 Its Position; Passport Capital Increased Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) by $24.75 Million

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 3.52M shares traded or 45.80% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 1.18M shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,001 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 20,412 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 94,498 shares. Adage Cap Grp Limited Com holds 0.5% or 4.22 million shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 455 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 34,744 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 55,930 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 5,497 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Services Grp accumulated 13,059 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa, a France-based fund reported 16,926 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 14,421 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank holds 364,700 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 64,300 are held by Gendell Jeffrey L.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.