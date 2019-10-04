As Owens Corning New Com (OC) Share Price Rose, Holder Pggm Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $10.15 Million; As Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Share Price Declined, Rockshelter Capital Management Lowered Position by $451,880

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 10,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 198,141 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75M, down from 208,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – 63YU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 32GV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 45WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 31XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 41EE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 75BS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool; 18/04/2018 – 33FB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 93SH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Owens Corning New Com (OC) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 651,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.89 million, down from 826,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Owens Corning New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 312,957 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BNY Mellon Wealth Management Appoints Eunice Kim as Regional President in Denver, CO – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of New York Mellon Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of New York (BK) Announces Thomas P. ‘Todd’ Gibbons as Interim CEO & Board Member – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 59,775 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 0.02% or 7,156 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 210,886 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Company Il stated it has 26,467 shares. Illinois-based Harris Associate LP has invested 0.63% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va owns 28,063 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The invested in 0.04% or 60,729 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.15% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs holds 0.34% or 10,114 shares in its portfolio. 34,926 were accumulated by Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cove Street Cap Ltd Co has 107,815 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 218,402 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 63,132 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $934.44 million for 10.72 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Partners has 7.65M shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Platinum Inv Ltd owns 1.58 million shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 52,246 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.05% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 1,600 shares. Bamco New York stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 52,866 shares stake. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Scout Invests owns 292,169 shares. Lpl Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Optimum Investment owns 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 256,160 shares. State Street Corp holds 3.11 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 3,832 shares. Ww Asset Incorporated reported 4,776 shares.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.