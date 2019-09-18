As Owens &Minor Hld (OMI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $93.39 Million; Anadarko Petroleum Com (APC) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Owens &Minor Inc Hld (OMI) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 28,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.62% . The institutional investor held 64,331 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.43 million, down from 93,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Owens &Minor Inc Hld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 1.86 million shares traded or 25.50% up from the average. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Owens & Minor To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 27/03/2018 – Owens & Minor Names Shana Neal as SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Owens & Minor Distribution’s Tm Lns Prelim Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 17/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR’S CFR TO B1 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 18/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR CUT TO TO BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com (APC) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 20,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 187.80% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 3,200 shares to 51,866 shares, valued at $11.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 4,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2.26 million shares. Coastline Trust reported 19,780 shares. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 123,514 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has 803 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Communications Ma accumulated 92,452 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank reported 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Arrow Financial Corp holds 8,002 shares. Westport Asset Management invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ckw Group holds 2,250 shares. 377,500 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa). Frontier has 3,202 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Company invested in 13,323 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 3,557 shares.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 656 shares to 2,256 shares, valued at $209.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OMI’s profit will be $11.33M for 8.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% EPS growth.