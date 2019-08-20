As Overstock.Com (OSTK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $355,520; Miller Howard Investments Has Boosted Position in Citigroup Com New (C) by $42.92 Million as Share Price Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $666.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 4.52 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Overstock.com stock offering cancelled, source says; shares rise; 29/03/2018 – Gary Weiss: The $OSTK secondary’s possible-rumored-maybe-not confirmed-etc. cancellation stinks to high heaven so much that the; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – SAUM NOURSALEHI, FORMERLY PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CEO OF TZERO; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM CONTINUES TO PURSUE OTHER OPTIONS; 07/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Overstock.com, Inc. and Certain Officers – OSTK; 22/05/2018 – TZERO – PLANS TO CONTRIBUTE CASH AND LICENSE TZERO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR OPERATION OF SECURITY TOKEN MARKET; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 109.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 692,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.38 million, up from 631,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 12.36 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LOGM, INTU, OSTK – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Discount the Discount Sale in Overstock Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Overstock.com’s Stock Jumped 17% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 10,180 shares to 33,879 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Bounces Back After Trump Says Economy Is ‘Very Strong’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

