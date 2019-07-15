As Overstock.Com (OSTK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Has Decreased by $355,520 Its Holding; Bowen Hanes & Co Holding In Wal (WMT) Was Has Increased

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $670.59M market cap company. The stock increased 6.68% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 10.11 million shares traded or 188.67% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM – PATRICK BYRNE TO GIVE UP TZERO CEO TITLE AND ASSUME ROLE OF TZERO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against; 22/05/2018 – tZERO and BOX Digital Markets Announce Joint Venture to Launch lndustry’s First Security Token Exchange; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com CEO Announces Management Changes to Accelerate tZERO; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 14/05/2018 – Overstock: tZero Extends Subsequent Sale Period for Preferred Equity Token Offering to June 29; 20/04/2018 – Former Overstock president predicts that cannabis will be as big as e-commerce; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); 22/05/2018 – TZERO SAYS APPROVAL OF U.S. SEC WILL BE SOUGHT FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DOCUMENTATION; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 27,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 354,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.58M, up from 327,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.74 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – To make this possible, Walmart is partnering with Guild Education; 11/05/2018 – Buy Walmart on Dip, Says MKM — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Will Promote Walmart, Sam’s Club Locations to Existing Customer Base; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: By buying stake in Flipkart, Walmart wants to achieve these 3 lofty targets; 06/04/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTL CEO: WILL KEEP LOOKING FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 earnings per share, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,820 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $486,962 activity. TABACCO JOSEPH J JR bought $90,985 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 16,500 shares. Pnc Financial Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). The Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt owns 12,103 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 195,374 shares. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Da Davidson has 29,340 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 35,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swift Run Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 13,660 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 55,232 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech reported 0.01% stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 11,739 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag stated it has 35,930 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Overstock.com Earnings: OSTK Stock Soars on Upbeat Guidance – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Overstock Could Double From These Levels In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OSTK, URI, DPZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,429 shares to 12,425 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,010 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lack Of Qualified Truck Drivers Being Felt Across US-Mexico Border Region – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Kroger End Its Market-Share Slide This Week? – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jet.com Has Almost Vanished — and That’s Fine With Walmart – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Standing Out As A Shipper Of Choice; Underestimate Walmart At Your Own Risk – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Services owns 50,809 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 3,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Avalon Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). D E Shaw And Communications accumulated 2.16 million shares. Captrust Finance has invested 0.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mitchell Cap holds 0.61% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 17,706 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,459 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs reported 13,551 shares stake. Pitcairn has invested 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Penobscot Inv holds 2,776 shares. 3.13 million were reported by Cullinan Assocs Incorporated. Moreover, Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Com has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rbf Ltd Co has invested 0.57% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 105,533 are owned by Da Davidson & Co. Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).