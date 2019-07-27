As Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Valuation Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trimmed Its Position; As Watsco (WSO) Share Value Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Upped Holding by $882,310

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 222,755 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.28M market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 3.84M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 08/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM’S BLOCKCHAIN UNIT BOOSTS BITT.COM STAKE BY 8.6%; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM – ELIO INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF NEW INVESTMENT BY CO TO FUND CAPEX AND REPAY CERTAIN OUTSTANDING DEBT AND ACCOUNTS PAYABLE; 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com CEO Announces Management Changes to Accelerate tZERO; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com: Adopting High Growth, Negative Net Income Strategy Funded From Negative Cash Conversion Cycle; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM CONTINUES TO PURSUE OTHER OPTIONS; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q REV. $456.3M; 15/03/2018 – Overstock reported a 13 percent drop in fourth quarter revenue to $456.3 million, and a 3 percent decrease in sales for full-year 2017 to $1.745 billion; 22/05/2018 – tZERO and BOX Digital Markets Announce Joint Venture to Launch lndustry’s First Security Token Exchange

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27,745 shares to 414,592 shares, valued at $22.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,127 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 129,778 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 254,970 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 3,285 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 8,883 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc owns 14,868 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 1,039 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested in 8,000 shares. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 80 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 4,511 are owned by Brinker Inc. Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 0.29% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 45,354 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Mngmt Wi has 0.2% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 215,789 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 112,063 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 55,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Eqis Capital Management Inc reported 55,387 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). 3,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Techs. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Blackrock Inc owns 1.58 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco stated it has 114,605 shares. Moreover, Prelude Ltd has 0.01% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 12,150 shares. Contrarius Mngmt holds 0.85% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 983,411 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 39,700 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.1% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0.01% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 earnings per share, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Since February 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $495,872 activity. TABACCO JOSEPH J JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $90,985 on Wednesday, March 27.