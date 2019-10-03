As Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Oz Management LP Boosted Its Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Colony Group Has Upped Its Stake by $801,360

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 214.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 107,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 1.64M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – ELIO MOTORS ANNOUNCED IT EXPECTS TO LAUNCH A SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, FUND PRODUCTION OF ELIO VEHICLE; 15/05/2018 – Soros Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Overstock: 13F; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – EXPECTED THAT ELIO MOTORS’ SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING WILL INCLUDE A PRE-SALE OF ELIOCOIN; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q LOSS/SHR $3.72; 29/03/2018 – Overstock.com stock offering cancelled, source says; shares rise; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss $50.9M; 29/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Overstock.com, Inc; 29/03/2018 – https://t.co/Bs1kUUI9cp stock offering cancelled, source says; shares rise https://t.co/C2gYm7qmgj Overstock.com cnb.cx/2GkMgy4; 30/04/2018 – Overstock.com Announces Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 14,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 629,769 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.47 million, up from 614,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 9.31 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Companies Making Their CEOs Rich – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Watch Splunk, Elastic after DataDog headlines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco’s Acacia deal clears HSR expiration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Cisco and JPMorgan Chase – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Long Short Equity Etf (FTLS) by 44,143 shares to 379,552 shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Lp by 13,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,643 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P High Div Low Vol Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rockland Tru reported 29,791 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 19.97M shares or 0.81% of the stock. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.59% or 381,197 shares. Garland Management Inc invested 4.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argent Tru reported 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 0.18% or 6,570 shares. Fulton National Bank Na invested in 0.35% or 95,344 shares. Wade G W And reported 53,093 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.23% or 709,438 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Management Co has 707,555 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. 26,513 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated. 198,338 are held by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $450,009 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by JOHNSON JONATHAN E III, worth $31,959 on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold OSTK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 5.01% less from 19.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Limited invested in 26,008 shares. Cls Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman And Communication LP accumulated 20,504 shares. Advisory Networks Lc holds 0.01% or 6,450 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 1.86 million shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 98,226 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Millennium Management Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 126,083 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Mufg Americas Holding reported 0.02% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). The California-based Aperio Gru Limited Co has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 48,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock.