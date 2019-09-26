As Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Share Value Rose, Trellus Management Company Upped Position by $845,000; Incline Global Management Position In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Raised

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 260% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 4.51M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/05/2018 – Overstock Launches 17 Exclusive Furniture Brands — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com CFO Robert Hughes Leaving to Become CFO of Property Rights Venture DeSoto Inc; 16/05/2018 – Passport Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Overstock; 29/03/2018 – Gary Weiss: The $OSTK secondary’s possible-rumored-maybe-not confirmed-etc. cancellation stinks to high heaven so much that the; 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q GROSS MARGIN +18.8%; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss/Shr $1.74; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM FORMER PRESIDENT SAUM NOURSALEHI NAMED TZERO CEO; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q LOSS/SHR $3.72

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 367.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 83,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 106,102 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.89 million, up from 22,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $215.48. About 10.34M shares traded or 175.60% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 159,261 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $30.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,198 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 39,066 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,103 shares. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 199,480 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Division accumulated 1,760 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pnc Group Inc Inc has 0.33% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.53% or 8,850 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 20,546 shares. 178,564 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 364,052 shares. Buckingham Cap holds 27,463 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Lp holds 15,200 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt has 6,862 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt holds 1.6% or 21,875 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52M and $73.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $450,009 activity. JOHNSON JONATHAN E III also bought $31,959 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) on Friday, August 30.