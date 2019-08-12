As Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Market Value Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered by $1.98 Million Its Holding; Kennedy Capital Management Stake In West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Was Has Upped

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 74,841 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 71,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $143.92. About 321,058 shares traded or 8.37% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 123,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 18.32% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 11.20 million shares traded or 141.19% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Terminating Proposed Public Offering; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 22/03/2018 – Overstock.com Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com CEO Announces Management Changes to Accelerate tZERO; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 29/03/2018 – A representative for Overstock did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 03/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 17/05/2018 – Overstock.com Wins 2018 Appy Award for Best Retail Shopping App; 15/03/2018 – Overstock reported a 13 percent drop in fourth quarter revenue to $456.3 million, and a 3 percent decrease in sales for full-year 2017 to $1.745 billion

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 127,078 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 38,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,382 shares, and cut its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 13,638 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 74,983 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 350,153 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0.11% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 2,750 were reported by Fifth Third Bankshares. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma reported 0.36% stake. Smithfield reported 0.01% stake. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 110,319 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 2.61 million shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Element Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,175 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Uss Investment Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp reported 30 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $509,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,535 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 45,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 29,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.03% or 35,930 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Cypress Management Llc (Wy) invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 750 shares stake. Glenmede Co Na holds 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 24 shares. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 1,623 shares. Trellus Ltd Com has 0.79% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 4,426 shares. Contrarius Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.85% or 983,411 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 28,493 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,904 shares to 51,287 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 10,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.