As Overstock Com Del (Call) (OSTK) Stock Rose, Oz Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $3.31 Million; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holder Csu Producer Resources Has Lowered Holding by $960,500

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 790,589 shares traded or 17.43% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) (OSTK) by 80.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 206,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 256,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 1.55 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – QTRLY REVENUE $456.3 MLN VS. $526.2MLN; 20/04/2018 – Former Overstock president predicts that cannabis will be as big as e-commerce; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM – ELIO INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF NEW INVESTMENT BY CO TO FUND CAPEX AND REPAY CERTAIN OUTSTANDING DEBT AND ACCOUNTS PAYABLE; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 29/03/2018 – https://t.co/Bs1kUUI9cp stock offering cancelled, source says; shares rise https://t.co/C2gYm7qmgj Overstock.com cnb.cx/2GkMgy4; 30/05/2018 – Overstock.com to Deliver Keynote at Spark + Al Summit; 16/03/2018 – Overstock Misses out on Bitcoin Magic; 07/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Overstock.com, Inc. and Certain Officers — OSTK; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: tZero Offering Extended Due to Significant Interest as a Result of Asia Roadshow; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $95.96M for 12.75 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 1.16 million shares to 31.59 million shares, valued at $42.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 375,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.70 earnings per share, up 54.84% or $0.85 from last year’s $-1.55 per share. After $-0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.45% negative EPS growth.