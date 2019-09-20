As Otter Tail (OTTR) Shares Rose, Holder First Washington Lowered by $400,400 Its Stake; Rothschild Asset Management Stake In Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) Was Has Raised

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 72,166 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 65,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 1.08M shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 14/03/2018 – FTC: 20180810: HSI Holdings I, Inc.; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions: ECS Acquisition Agrees to Purchase Barista Operations for $167.5M; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.77, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED WITH BORROWINGS UNDER NETSMART’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – WILL ALSO EXPAND FOOTPRINT LATER IN 2018, IMPLEMENTING ALLSCRIPTS SUNRISE AT SENGKANG GENERAL AND COMMUNITY HOSPITALS SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – Allscripts Closes Acquisition Of HealthGrid; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts to significantly expand FollowMyHealth® patient engagement platform portfolio with new, advanced capabilities throu; 02/04/2018 – Allscripts closes OneContent business to Hyland Software, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Optimum Investment holds 600 shares. Mairs And Power Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 45,256 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Reilly Financial Advisors Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 200 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 169 shares. Assetmark owns 200 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 347,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 264,003 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 66,500 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 63,600 shares stake. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 8,917 shares. Lpl holds 0% or 21,165 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 545,859 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 5,000 shares to 26,520 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 120,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

