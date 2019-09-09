As Otter Tail (OTTR) Market Valuation Rose, First Washington Has Lifted Position; Lau Associates Holds Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 1.54M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Mint: Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire stake in Royal Sundaram; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS TAX REFORM THROWS GASOLINE ON M&A FIRE; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus eye $200 mln stake in WeWork India – Times of India; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as David Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 08/03/2018 – BAWAG GROUP AG BAWG.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 55 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation Ratio 41%; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 389.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 26,140 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: Governor Otter Signs Proclamation Designating April as Financial Literacy Month! 2018; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Declares Dividend of 3.35c; 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 09/05/2018 – AISense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 66C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $1.90 TO $2.05, EST. $1.93

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 19,200 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Utah Retirement Sys has 65,816 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sol Mngmt Company invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Personal Cap Advisors Corporation holds 1,685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 93,085 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 144,332 shares. Pnc Services Inc invested in 284,312 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 75 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Williams Jones And Associates Llc owns 7,252 shares. Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1,928 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciitgroup Inc by 7,855 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,018 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IWM).

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 33,460 shares to 72,620 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,845 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).