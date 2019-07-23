As Osi Systems (OSIS) Stock Value Rose, Bank Of America Boosted Its Position by $964,047; Newtyn Management Has Lowered Position in Petmed Express (PETS) as Market Valuation Declined

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 124,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 2.92M shares traded or 266.58% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 11,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45 million, up from 142,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 167,731 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 52.08% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.65% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 – Because what else would you do with your cash when a contract that generated likely over half of EBITDA is drastically cut & could go away in two years? $OSIS announces share buyback

More notable recent PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Petmed Express Inc (PETS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A New PetMed Express Trick: Rolling Over and Playing Dead – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/22/2019: SKIS, MTN, CALM, PETS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “The RealReal Could Be the Next Big IPO – Barron’s” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PetMed Express Earnings: PETS Stock Plunges on Q4 Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 10,299 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 82,638 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 42,433 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.01% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Northeast Consultants reported 10,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Credit Suisse Ag owns 32,637 shares. Prudential reported 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd invested in 0% or 48,921 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Polaris Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.11% or 118,500 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp accumulated 781 shares. Ameriprise invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 17,326 shares.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In by 255,963 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEO) by 405,871 shares to 252,749 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 402,100 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated holds 0.08% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) or 17,549 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 19,231 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 927 shares. Connable Office owns 0.08% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 4,495 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 137,720 shares. Aperio Group Ltd reported 6,618 shares stake. Us Bancorp De owns 284 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.36% stake. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.01% stake. Com Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 154,030 shares. Pdt Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,481 shares.

More notable recent OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OSI Systems Inc (OSIS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Five stocks that could save your life and make you money at the same time – Financial Post” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Frontier Communications, Digi International, OSI, Mercury General, Ciner Resources LP, and CBIZ â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ballard (BLDP) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.38 million activity. Ballhaus William Francis JR sold 675 shares worth $60,170. SZE VICTOR S also sold $1.73M worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares. Shares for $865,320 were sold by EDRICK ALAN I on Monday, February 11. MEHRA AJAY sold $2.42M worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) on Monday, February 4.