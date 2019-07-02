As Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Share Price Declined, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lowered Its Position by $2.23 Million; As Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hl Financial Services Lowered Its Holding by $621,360

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,162 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 35,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $148.27. About 235,471 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 62.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 29,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,128 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 47,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 376,770 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,191 are owned by Ghp Invest Advsrs. Fisher Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,871 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 658 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virtu Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 6,986 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 554,418 shares. Bollard Ltd has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 201 shares. Sib Lc accumulated 134,044 shares. Stifel Financial holds 65,302 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,686 shares in its portfolio. 7,820 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Cwm Ltd Co owns 258 shares. Riverhead Ltd has invested 0.06% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Mariner Lc has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Cordasco Fincl holds 101 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42 million for 17.40 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35,132 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $201.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 279,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.50 million for 8.58 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 220,837 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 0.17% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 16,053 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 661,383 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Lsv Asset holds 0.39% or 3.25M shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 858,876 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Raymond James Services Advsr holds 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 24,611 shares. Chicago Equity Limited has 0.08% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 26,750 shares. Virtu Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Jpmorgan Chase owns 2.07M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 12,340 shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).