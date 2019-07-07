As Oshkosh (Put) (OSK) Valuation Declined, Holder Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.16 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Regents Of The University Of California Has Upped Stake by $922,220 as Market Value Rose

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.94M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (Put) (OSK) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,400 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, down from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 409,253 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.49M for 8.64 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 4.43 million shares to 4.70 million shares, valued at $324.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 28,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,820 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.09 million activity. $2.31M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Sagehorn David M. on Wednesday, February 13. 16,000 shares were sold by Jones Wilson R, worth $1.26 million on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 the insider Cortina Ignacio A sold $373,300.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 350 shares. Boston Advisors Llc holds 59,939 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Cambridge Research Advisors Inc reported 13,112 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bokf Na reported 3,122 shares stake. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 18,307 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 378,692 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc, California-based fund reported 5,803 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com accumulated 110,585 shares. Opus Cap Gp Ltd Liability owns 0.17% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 8,283 shares. Virtu Finance Limited owns 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 2,735 shares. 43,800 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh holds 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 3,664 shares.