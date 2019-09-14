As Oshkosh (OSK) Valuation Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lifted Holding; Ycg Raised Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $3.30 Million as Shares Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 35,600 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 28,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 441,399 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 128.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 29,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 52,443 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, up from 22,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP reported 121,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 18,307 shares. 2,689 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Moreover, Farmers State Bank has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 103 shares. Lsv Asset invested 0.39% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Citadel Limited Company accumulated 173,516 shares. Cambridge Advsr owns 3,430 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp stated it has 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,320 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% or 16,820 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 14,607 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,443 shares to 217,040 shares, valued at $22.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,971 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $635.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.