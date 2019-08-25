As Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Franklin Resources Lifted Position; Brookside Capital Management Increased Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake by $27.62 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 698,100 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.45 million, up from 454,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 404,565 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26M, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 723,314 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK)

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Put) (VGK) by 4,192 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,427 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.25% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Old Natl Fincl Bank In stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc holds 15,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Kistler owns 3,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,050 shares. 687,802 were accumulated by Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Prudential accumulated 0% or 7,785 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc invested in 0% or 17,626 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Strs Ohio accumulated 831,888 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 57 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 5,436 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 0.05% or 2.29M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 11,140 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.26% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 284,164 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has 0.15% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 220,837 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 6,152 were reported by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 14,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 480,625 shares in its portfolio. Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Technology invested 0.1% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Davis R M invested in 1.16% or 415,006 shares. Petrus Lta has 4,263 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 35,072 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 95,658 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 137,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8,329 shares to 766,420 shares, valued at $70.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 3.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.15M shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).