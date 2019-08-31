As Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Price Rose, Morgan Stanley Lifted Its Stake; Lincoln Elec Hldgs (LECO) Share Price Declined While Legal & General Group Plc Trimmed Position

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 41.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 79,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 269,785 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27 million, up from 190,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 318,717 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (LECO) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 5,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 202,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76 million, down from 208,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 447,778 shares traded or 12.68% up from the average. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air

Analysts await Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 6.61% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.21 per share. LECO’s profit will be $79.86M for 16.00 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

