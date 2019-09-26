As Oshkosh (OSK) Shares Rose, Skylands Capital Has Lowered by $1.29 Million Its Stake; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Aptargroup (ATR) by $438,216

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 3,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 208,969 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.98 million, down from 212,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 81,588 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 15,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 264,625 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.09M, down from 280,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 300,977 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK)

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.83 million for 31.36 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 25,925 shares to 73,746 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eagle Outfitters New (NYSE:AEO) by 134,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) by 168,630 shares to 325,880 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $129.95M for 9.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.

