As Oshkosh (OSK) Shares Rose, Holder Twin Tree Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $5.17 Million; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Upped Its Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 86.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 68,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 10,351 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $778,000, down from 79,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 853,090 shares traded or 40.05% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.97 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Nerenhausen Frank R., worth $393,521. Jones Wilson R sold $1.26 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) by 312,650 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $13.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (Call) (NYSE:FRC) by 51,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Call) (DIA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

