As Oshkosh (OSK) Shares Declined, Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Holding by $4.94 Million; Eagle Boston Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Bottomline Technologies (De) (EPAY) as Shares Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 65,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 368,531 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69 million, down from 434,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 332,572 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (De) (EPAY) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 32,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 119,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies (De) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 127,688 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares to 3,112 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,869 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.09 million activity. Nerenhausen Frank R. also sold $393,521 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) shares. Cortina Ignacio A sold $373,300 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $1.26M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Jones Wilson R.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.49M for 8.64 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.