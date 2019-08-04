As Oshkosh (OSK) Share Value Rose, Clarivest Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $762,900; Duquesne Family Office Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 10,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 143,591 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 153,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 853,090 shares traded or 40.53% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 552,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 5.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.87 million, up from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.97 million activity. 16,000 shares valued at $1.26 million were sold by Jones Wilson R on Tuesday, February 12. Nerenhausen Frank R. sold $393,521 worth of stock.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) Q3 EPS Tops Consensus, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oshkosh +3% after strong guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Oshkosh Corporation Unveils Refreshed Branding and New Website – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bilibili Inc. (BILI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

