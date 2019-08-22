As Orrstown Finl Svcs (ORRF) Share Value Rose, Maltese Capital Management Lifted Holding by $387,000; As Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Stock Value Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Holding

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (ORRF) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 123,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 2,157 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has declined 12.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF); 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 13,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 148,071 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 134,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 311,081 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 37,301 shares to 110,462 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 28,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,034 shares, and cut its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited Company reported 887,600 shares. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 36,856 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 40,953 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0% or 4,892 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Comerica Bancorp holds 60,352 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr owns 368 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 643,151 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank & Company holds 8,390 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Calamos Advsr reported 0% stake. Granite Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS).

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Webster Financial Corp (Conn) (WBS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Webster Financial declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Webster Financial: A Play On Higher Growth And Rising Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Webster Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:WBS) Upcoming 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gold Price Prediction â€“ Gold Rebounds on Soft Manufacturing Output – Yahoo Finance” on March 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Wise to Hold Signature Bank (SBNY) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. to Acquire Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Orrstown Financial CEO Thomas Quinn hopes Baltimore gives bank ‘a chance’ after Hamilton deal closes – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 163,678 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $26.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 106,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,300 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold ORRF shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 3.71 million shares or 3.25% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. holds 0% or 4,741 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). 60,941 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,223 were reported by Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership. 1,000 were accumulated by Sageworth Trust. Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 0% invested in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) for 576 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 10,245 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 21,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 28,812 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 16,174 shares. 275,640 are held by Deprince Race Zollo. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF).