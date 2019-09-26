As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stock Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Its Position; Merck & Co. (MRK) Valuation Rose While Hutchinson Capital Management Has Trimmed by $553,942 Its Stake

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 6,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 176,923 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.84 million, down from 183,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 1.44M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 51,536 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 07/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES FY REV. $711.0M TO $735.0M, EST. $709.0M; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – RELATED TO RESTATEMENT OF STATEMENTS, TO MAKE REVISIONS TO ITEMS IN CERTAIN QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016, 2015; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPDATE FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION OF U.S. GEOTHERMAL’S ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $368.0 MLN AND $378.0 MLN FOR FULL YEAR; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Vertical plume of ash explodes from Hawaii volcano; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q EPS 88C; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Rech & Mngmt holds 0.67% or 26,745 shares in its portfolio. 10,103 were reported by First In. Moreover, Annex Advisory Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Iberiabank has 151,853 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc invested in 0.54% or 159,182 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Llc reported 2,796 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Eos Mngmt LP has 0.19% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dillon And reported 0.08% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Assets Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Smart Portfolios has invested 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Century Incorporated holds 5.67 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc reported 7,891 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co holds 2.81% or 273,943 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA accepts Merck application for Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Pooled Analysis Continues to Show its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Chemotherapy Improved OS for Patients with Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.75 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Lc has 0.01% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 10,781 shares. Vanguard Gp has 3.93M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 44,578 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 73,231 shares. Citigroup owns 16,951 shares. Bluestein R H And accumulated 6,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 44,433 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 237,388 shares. Clal Ins Ltd accumulated 2.36 million shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 61,110 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 24,884 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 7,530 shares. Prudential has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 4,367 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).