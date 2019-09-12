As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $6.76 Million; As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Valuation Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Upped Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 42,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 375,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.43M, up from 333,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 397,135 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12M, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 179,540 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Decision Based on Its Conclusion That There Were Errors in the Income Tax Provision; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 15/03/2018 New Scientific Analysis Confirms Ormat’s Geothermal Expansion Project Presents a Significant Threat to Mammoth Lakes’ Groundwat; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Previously Reported It Identified a Material Weakness in Its Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Related to Accounting for Income Taxes; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Power Plant Reflects Approximately 4.5% of Ormat’s Total Generating Capacity; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – TAKING ELECTRICITY GENERATION OFFLINE TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q EPS 88C

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $17.00M for 54.97 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

