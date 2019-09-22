As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stock Price Rose, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Trimmed Holding; Rent A Ctr New (Call) (RCII) Shareholder Citigroup Cut Position by $1.82 Million

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Call) (RCII) by 72.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 70,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, down from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 815,287 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12 million, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 312,278 shares traded or 70.43% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $368.0 MLN AND $378.0 MLN FOR FULL YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN COMPANY S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Approaching Lava Covered the Wellheads of Two Geothermal Wells; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – RELATED TO RESTATEMENT OF STATEMENTS, TO MAKE REVISIONS TO ITEMS IN CERTAIN QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016, 2015; 24/04/2018 – Ormat Closes Acquisition Of U.S. Geothermal; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – APPROACHING LAVA ALSO COVERED AND BLOCKED MAIN ACCESS ROAD TO POWER PLANT; ALTERNATIVE ACCESS ROAD IS CURRENTLY OPEN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 70,734 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp reported 0.03% stake. Alps Advsr owns 51,890 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,383 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Communication reported 4,152 shares stake. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 175,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Grp has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 254 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,304 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 42,617 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,305 shares. 3,262 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 24,884 shares. 3,699 were reported by Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp. Clearbridge Lc invested in 81,794 shares.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Announces First Geothermal and Solar Hybrid Power Plant – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s Board of Directors to Call Special Meeting of Stockholders to Declassify Board – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Signs a 25-Year PPA With SCPPA for Its Casa Diablo-IV Geothermal Power Plant in California – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83 million for 55.46 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (INDA) by 472,600 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLP).

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Rent-A-Center (RCII) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: VZ, CHMI, RCII, HES, PHM – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 6,923 shares to 8,223 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 37,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 45 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 52.05 million shares or 7.60% more from 48.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 105,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Comm owns 1,125 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Corp owns 39,907 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 35,020 were reported by Merian (Uk). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 61,740 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 124,859 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 93,818 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 540,636 shares. Jane Street Group Lc owns 12,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 24,148 shares. Bowling Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).