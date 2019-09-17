As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Share Price Rose, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Decreased Its Stake; Amerco (UHAL) Market Valuation Rose While Wilen Investment Management Lowered Stake

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12M, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 174,630 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/04/2018 – Ormat`s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Complex Represented Approximately $90M of Net Assets on Co’s Balance Sheet at March 3; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatment Also Seen Having Associated Impact on Net Income and Earnings Per Share and the “Deferred Income Taxes” Line Items on Balance Sheet; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT: SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT EXPANDS TO 330 MW; 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA; 15/03/2018 New Scientific Analysis Confirms Ormat’s Geothermal Expansion Project Presents a Significant Threat to Mammoth Lakes’ Groundwat

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 1,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 34,306 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80M, down from 35,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $385.55. About 55,148 shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00M and $128.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Perform (NYSE:KRA) by 89,400 shares to 233,402 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.04 million for 10.62 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold UHAL shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 6.98 million shares or 1.66% less from 7.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 32,586 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,880 were accumulated by Vision Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De holds 0.05% or 1,805 shares in its portfolio. Midas Mngmt owns 8,300 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Schwartz Counsel has 17,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Brandes Investment Lp holds 20,338 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 37 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Citigroup reported 4,796 shares. Boston Prtn accumulated 0% or 5,525 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 15,844 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 1,377 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 51,292 shares in its portfolio. Ftb stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 5,352 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 44,578 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 75,102 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 0.13% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Sei Invs invested in 7,048 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 0.02% or 2,423 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 193,796 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 24,884 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 2,447 shares. Geode Management Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Bluestein R H & has invested 0.02% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 3,653 shares.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO) by 56,700 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $105.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (VOO) by 385,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (INDA).