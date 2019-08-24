As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Market Value Rose, Kbc Group Nv Raised Its Position; As Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Market Value Declined, Water Asset Management Lifted Position by $489,325

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% . The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 12,102 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 15,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 81,835 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 66,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 201,917 shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Power Plant Reflects Approximately 4.5% of Ormat’s Total Generating Capacity; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NIL 2, THIRD UNIT OF SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT, COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATION, BRINGING PROJECT TO FULL CAPACITY OF 330 MW; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – TAKING ELECTRICITY GENERATION OFFLINE TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS EXTENDED SHUTDOWN COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Lava Burned Substation of Puna Complex, Warehouse in Hawaii; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – APPROACHING LAVA ALSO COVERED AND BLOCKED MAIN ACCESS ROAD TO POWER PLANT; ALTERNATIVE ACCESS ROAD IS CURRENTLY OPEN; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS COMPANY CANNOT ASSESS AT THIS STAGE EXTENT OF DAMAGE TO FUTURE FUNCTIONALITY OF HAWAIIAN WELLS; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT PROVIDES UPDATE ON PUNA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT

More notable recent Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Artesian Fares Among Water Utilities – Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artesian Resources Corporation announces 1.5% increase in Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Artesian Resources Corporation 2018 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Artesian Resources Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Artesian Resources Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ARTNA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 2,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 12,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 700 shares. Stifel holds 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) or 6,024 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Philadelphia Company has 0.07% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). First Manhattan invested 0.05% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). California State Teachers Retirement holds 12,421 shares. First Tru LP owns 14,334 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Axa has 0% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 13,985 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) or 97,644 shares.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING — Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Announces First Geothermal and Solar Hybrid Power Plant – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,640 shares. New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Barclays Public Limited Co has 17,320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 9,685 shares. 2,423 are held by Smithfield Tru. Tortoise Ltd has 32 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 17,818 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 79,226 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 129,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.14% stake. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited has invested 0.04% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 1,000 were reported by Strs Ohio. Psagot Inv House Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,331 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 3.92M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.