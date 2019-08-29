As Orix Spons A D R (IX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Us Bancorp De Cut Holding by $1.66 Million; Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr (CX) Market Value Declined While Ipg Investment Advisors Cut Its Position by $386.83 Million

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr (CX) by 37.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 83,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 141,409 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656.14M, down from 224,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 6.65M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING CEMENT GROWTH IN EMERGING MARKETS: CEO; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279949 – CEMEX CEMENT OF TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – EXPECT IMPACT OF FEWER BUSINESS DAYS AND INVENTORY EFFECT TO REVERT IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM SEES MID-TERM INVESTMENT PIPELINE OF $22B: MUGUIRO

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Orix Corp Spons A D R (IX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 23,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 54,610 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 78,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Orix Corp Spons A D R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 25,899 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Ubiteq 6662.T – 9-MTH group results; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 parent results; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orix To A3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/03/2018 Robeco to exclude tobacco investments from mutual funds; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 group results (SEC); 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Oper Pft Y336.20B Vs Pft Y329.22B; 14/05/2018 – Stina Resources Ltd. Changes Name to CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc; 29/03/2018 – Lanka Business: Japan’s Orix sells Sri Lanka LOLC stake for Rs.12.8Bn; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – ALL STAFF OF OMAN ORIX WILL BE TRANSFERRED INTO NATIONAL FINANCE UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,669 shares to 62,888 shares, valued at $18.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U S Tips Etf (SCHP) by 93,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm Com Holdings Inc.

More notable recent ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "RoadSafe Traffic Systems acquires Optim Earth – Seeking Alpha" on August 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Paper Company (IP) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Avolon's Senior Unsecured Notes Upgraded By S&P Global To BB+ – Business Wire" on February 13, 2019.