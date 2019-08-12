As Orix (IX) Share Value Rose, Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Boosted Its Stake; Atlantic Pwr (AT) Stock Value Rose While Mangrove Partners Has Decreased by $2.88 Million Its Stake

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 114,924 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Orix (IX) by 134.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 41,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 71,956 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Orix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.45. About 36,772 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 435.50 BLN YEN (+2.5 %); 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Oper Pft Y336.20B Vs Pft Y329.22B; 11/04/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 Robeco to exclude tobacco investments from mutual funds; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orix To A3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – ALL STAFF OF OMAN ORIX WILL BE TRANSFERRED INTO NATIONAL FINANCE UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Rev Y2.86T Vs Y2.68T; 14/05/2018 – Stina Resources Ltd. Changes Name to CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Ubiteq 6662.T – 9-MTH group results; 09/05/2018 – ORIX USA Corporation Rebrands to Reflect ORIX Group’s Global Presence

