As Orix (IX) Market Valuation Rose, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Holding by $3.44 Million; Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Market Value Rose While Bank Of America Upped Holding by $2.99 Million

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 50,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 297,458 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.61M, up from 246,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 167,617 shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 62.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 46,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 28,014 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 74,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.78. About 29,431 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Orix Jreit 8954.T -6 MTH results; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – ALL STAFF OF OMAN ORIX WILL BE TRANSFERRED INTO NATIONAL FINANCE UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) NET PROFIT 313.14 BLN YEN (+14.6 %); 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: ORIX Life Rtgs Affmd, Then Withdrawn At Co.’s Request; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Rev Y2.86T Vs Y2.68T; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 parent results; 10/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – UPDATES ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Net Y313.14B Vs Net Y273.24B; 07/03/2018 Robeco to exclude tobacco investments from mutual funds

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Esta (NYSE:ARE) by 131,050 shares to 730,942 shares, valued at $103.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 135,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

