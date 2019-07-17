As Oritani Finl Del (ORIT) Market Value Declined, Sei Investments Company Increased Position by $683,104; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Share Price Declined While Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $94.02 Million

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Oritani Finl Corp Del (ORIT) by 791.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 42,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,090 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, up from 5,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Oritani Finl Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $776.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 130,779 shares traded. Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has risen 11.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ORIT News: 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial 3Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ORITANI FINANCIAL 3Q EPS 30C, EST. 28C; 21/04/2018 DJ Oritani Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORIT)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $173.4. About 60,702 shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ORIT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 29.70 million shares or 3.36% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.01% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) for 41,700 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.05% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, California-based fund reported 334,304 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company owns 94,210 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 20,400 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 75,143 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 33,752 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 15,872 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 102,742 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) for 11,200 shares. Rbo And Ltd Llc stated it has 208,013 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 74,200 shares in its portfolio. 213,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 208,333 shares to 148,645 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 31,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,845 shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

