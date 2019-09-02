As Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) Valuation Declined, Putnam Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $10.78 Million; M D C Hldgs (MDC) Holding Maintained by Hamlin Capital Management Llc

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 43,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 936,591 shares traded or 118.76% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 599,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 632,794 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 450,513 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $27.28 million for 7.40 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.

