As Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $4.08 Million; Duncker Streett & Company Trimmed Its Position in Carnival (CCL) by $627,900 as Share Price Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 64.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 194,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 108,401 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 302,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 439,076 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 69.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 13,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 6,105 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 5.00 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $445.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,059 shares to 10,841 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 27,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 76,449 were reported by Finemark Natl Comml Bank. Forte Capital Ltd Com Adv reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 341 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.82% or 433,415 shares. Pggm Investments has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dupont Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 37,509 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 0.49% or 2.07 million shares. Petrus Tru Lta has 2.54% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 60,455 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel reported 0.11% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.03% or 2.35M shares. Hightower Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com invested in 241,336 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 249,263 shares to 288,038 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 511,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.29M for 9.10 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.